Helen M. Boyer, Northumberland

Helen Mary Boyer (née Jablonski), of Northumberland, was called home to be with Jesus on Feb. 11, 2022.
She was an amazing woman, so loved by her family. She will be missed immensely. Although there is an empty place in our hearts, we celebrate her life and all the memories that we have to cherish.
She left behind two daughters and beloved son-in-laws; Leslie Darr and her husband Claude and Cathy Bunch and her husband Frank. They blessed her with six grandchildren that some would proclaim that she “hung the moon”: Jodi Decker (Jerry), Kristin Allen (John), Sarah Bunch, Shannon Darr, Jason Darr (Debbie) and Jaimie Christensen (Cale). The blessing continued with 12 great-grandchildren and their spouses: Adrienne Allen Vallandingham (Thomas), Grant Allen (RaKara), Madeline Allen, Sophia Allen, Alicia Decker Frederick (Sean), Lauren Decker Pippin (Clint), Emily Decker, Alaina Decker, Lewie Bunch, Emmett Bunch, Billie Bunch, Kate Christensen, Mary Christensen, James Darr, and Wade Darr. Then came two great-great-grandchildren: Alex and Nora. We cannot forget to mention her sisters, Kate Arter and Alice Raup. What a blessed life and legacy to leave behind.
She was preceded in death by her husband Marlin Henry Boyer (1992); her parents, Josef and Kathryn Jablonski, and seven siblings.
She lived independently until her passing. For her last year, she loved living at the Pines In Northumberland. There she enjoyed her good friends, who were like family to her, and all the things they did together.
Visitation will be held at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland Tuesday, Feb. 15, from noon-1 p.m., followed by a service to celebrate her life at 1 p.m. The family will have a private graveside service after.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Nurture to Nature Wildlife Center, P.O. Box 23, Philpot, Kentucky 42366 or PayPal: Nurturetonaturewildlife@gmail.com.