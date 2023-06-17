Helen M. Graeff, 95, Lansdale

Helen M. Graeff, 95, of Lansdale, formerly a long-time resident of Sunbury, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2023.
Helen was born in March 1928 to the late Clifford and Carrie (Wolever) Graeff
Helen is survived by her longtime companion Neun Wong; six nieces, Judith Kline (and her husband Ronald), Linda Metzger, Christine Young, Deborah Kelley, Karen Ray and Connie Jones (and her husband Paul), and two nephews, Michael Kelley and Randall Buckles (and his wife Christina). Helen is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by six sisters, Martha (Jane) Graeff, Marjorie Yearick, Mildred Frankford, Margaret (Jean) Kelley, Ruth Seal, Nancy Buckles; two brothers, Clifford Graeff Jr. (in infancy) and Norwood Graeff; two nieces, Kimberly Buckles (in infancy) and Carol Williams, and two nephews, Richard Buckles and Norwood (Bud) Graeff.
Helen is a 1945 graduate of Sunbury High School. She was hired by CIT after graduation and worked for them until retirement. Helen lived an active and fulfilling life. She enjoyed traveling, visiting many states and countries. Helen was very family oriented and enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews and their families. She made yearly trips with them to Ocean City, NJ. Family always gathered at her home for holidays and celebrations. Helen and Neun visited Hawaii regularly.
As per Helen’s wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no viewing.
Burial services and a Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance, 230 Market Street, Suite 1, Lewisburg, PA 17837 or to your local SPCA.
Arrangements by Blank Funeral Home, 395 State Street, Sunbury.