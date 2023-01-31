Helen Marie Shipe, 79, of Milton, went to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, Jan. 29, 2023, surrounded by loved ones at the home of her daughter. She was loved and cherished by her wonderful family and treasured friends.
Helen was born Aug. 6, 1943, to the late Calvin Stahl Sr. and Anna (Moody) Stahl. On July 20, 1963, Helen married Ron Shipe in Winchester, Virginia. Together they had five children, 11 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.
Helen was a Pineknotter, graduating from Northumberland High School, class of 1961. Helen was a hard worker, retiring after 45 years of dedication to ConAgra and continuing employment after retirement at Country Cupboard, where she was often seen with a smile on her face and kind words to share.
Helen was a member of Buffalo Valley Methodist Church of Lewisburg. She enjoyed sharing her love of family through cooking and family game nights. Her love for sewing and crocheting can be demonstrated through the hand-made stockings shared. Helen enjoyed spending time with her friends, vacationing, casino trips, Hallmark movies, and hugs. When we remember Helen, we remember the loving, caring, generous, heart of gold woman she was.
Helen is survived by four children, Lyle “Sam” and Deborah Shipe of Coal Township, Cindy and Jim Rice of Milton, Terri Stettler of Sunbury, Richard and Victoria Shipe of Kulpmont; one brother, Richard “Dick” Stahl of Northumberland; two sisters, Ann Hicks of Milton and Kim and George Monk of Milton; two sisters-in-law, Martha Leitzel of Northumberland and Kay Shipe of Sunbury; 10 grandchildren, James Rice, Jamie and Rodney Stahl, Travis Shipe, Holly Pedro, Heather Shipe, Ronald and Amanda Shipe, Brittany and Brandon Kauffman, Nicole, Joey, and Geno Shipe; 24 great-grandchildren, and many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Shipe Sr.; one son, Ronald Eugene Shipe Jr.; one grandson, Cory Rice; one sister, Sherry Clark; two brothers, Calvin and William Stahl; one sister-in-law Helen Yeager; and one brother-in-law, Robert Shipe.
A memorial service for all friends and family will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Buffalo Valley Methodist Church, Lewisburg. Immediately preceding the service, a celebration of life will be held at the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, Milton.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.