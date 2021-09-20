Helen Mae “Pip” Stuck, 90, formerly of Middleburg, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the UPMC Hospital in Harrisburg.
Helen was born Nov. 2, 1930, at home in Freeburg, the daughter of the late William H. and Margaret E. (Lauver) Ulrich. She attended Freeburg High School graduating with the class of 1949. On Aug. 5, 1951, Helen married Gerald T. “Jerry” Stuck at the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Freeburg. Later in married life, Helen and Jerry “Hordy” started and were co-owners of the Stuck Leasing Company of Middleburg for 28 years.
Helen was active in her youth, involved in school plays, basketball, band (trumpet), chorus, and worked summers at the Dutch Pantry in Hummels Wharf and the National Restaurant in Selinsgrove. After marriage and starting a family, she continued to be active as a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Middleburg, serving on the church council, as a youth Sunday school teacher, and on the pastor parish committee. Helen also served on the Snyder County Housing Authority and was a member of the Middleburg Women’s Club. She was also a member of the Shade Mountain Golf Course, the Women’s Golf Association, the Middleburg Retiree Association, and the Snyder County Historical Society. In the years after the passing of her husband and retirement, Helen did some traveling within the U.S. and to Europe and Alaska, as well as volunteer work.
Helen loved and was devoted to her family her whole life. She cherished being with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her great-great-grandson. She was always hosting family and friend get-togethers, putting together delicious meals and specialty desserts, custards and apple pie. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew her and loved her.
Helen is survived by her daughter, LaDawn and son-in-law Robert Straub; daughter, Roxanne Stuck; and son, Gerald Stuck and daughter-in-law LaNessa. She is also survived by grandchildren, Charles (Kelly) and Robert (Kathleen) Straub; Leah, Nicholas, and Nathanael Stuck; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Tiernan, Addison, McKenna, and Kyra Straub; great-great-grandson, Emmit Cupp; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Ethan, Lucas, and Hayley Young, and Jax Kurtz.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister, Geraldine Elizabeth; her in-laws, Harry and Lillian (Teats) Stuck; and her husband.
Family and friends will be received at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Middleburg on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. with the funeral service at 11 a.m.
Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Freeburg, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Middleburg.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.