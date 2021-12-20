Helen M. Varanko, 100, of Palmerton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Lehigh Valley Hospital — Muhlenberg, Bethlehem.
Born Feb. 22, 1921, in Palmerton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Marie (Berke) Oreovec and wife of the late Stephen Varanko.
Helen graduated from Palmerton High School in 1938. She was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Palmerton, and the Palmerton Over 60 Club. She was the head cook at the Amity House Restaurant (Weis Markets), Sunbury, for 20 years before retiring. Prior to that, she did assembly line work in Connecticut and New Jersey. Helen loved to cook, bake, read, dance, and watch her Saturday evening polkas. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family and many friends. For her 100th birthday the Pennsylvania House of Representatives presented Helen with a citation to acknowledge her contributions to the well-being of others, and the enrichment and betterment of succeeding generations.
She is survived by sons, Frank Varanko and wife Carol of Watertown, Conn., and Stephen Varanko Jr. and wife Laura of Middle River, Md.; sister, Ann Eckhardt of Palmerton; grandchildren, Frankie, Terry, Sonja, Todd, Melissa, and Stephen III; 13 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by daughter, Nancy Turner; brothers, Stephen Oreovec and Joseph Oreovec; sister, Margaret Josofowicz; and grandsons, Scott and Stephen.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Dec. 22, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2915 Fireline Road, Palmerton, followed by the funeral service at noon.
Interment will follow in Towamensing Cemetery, Palmerton.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. John’s Church Memorial Fund, c/o: The Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton, PA 18071.