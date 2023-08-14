Helen R. Walter, 95, of Mifflinburg, went to be home with her Lord and Savior at 6:11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at home.
She was born April 3, 1928, in Northumberland, a daughter of the late Samuel and Beulah (Straub) Mull. On May 17, 1947, she married Homer J. Walter, who preceded her in death Nov. 27, 2006.
Helen was a graduate of Northumberland High School.
Before devoting her time to being a homemaker, she was employed and held varying positions at Furman’s Cannery, Northumberland, Chef Boyardee, Milton, Westinghouse Electric, Sunbury, and Sterling Mills and Par Knit, Mifflinburg.
Helen enjoyed crocheting, studying her Bible, baking for her family, and in her younger years, she loved gardening.
She was a member of the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene. Helen was a strong prayer warrior, and prayed constantly for her family. She loved crocheting prayer crosses and handing them out at nursing homes and sending them to missionaries.
Surviving are one son, Ricky Walter of Sunbury; three daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Allen Wehr, Julie Finn-Whalen and Michael Whalen, and Dorry Heiges, all of Mifflinburg; 16 grandchildren, Nathan Wehr, Joel Wehr, Anita Wentz, David Walter Jr., Stacy Crabb, Lindsay Zevan, Kimberly Fisher, Jennifer Bartholomew, Brandon Walter, Jacob Walter, Kinley Sheesley, Brooke Pierce, John Heiges III, Whitney Lloyd, Rylan Bennett and Jeffrey Finn; 40 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; two brothers and sisters-in-law, William Mull, and Kenneth and Shirl Mull, all of Selinsgrove; three sisters, Shirl Ramsey, Mary Botticher, and Linda Heddings, all of Selinsgrove; one daughter-in-law, Shonny Walter of Millmont; and one sister-in-law, Shirl Mull.
She was preceded in death by one son, David Walter Sr.; one daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Tony Bennett; one grandson, Jeremy Finn; two sisters and brother-in-law, Nancy Stahl and Arlene and Jim Thomas; one brother, Francis “Satch” Mull; three brothers-in-law, Bob Ramsey, Leo Botticher, and Clair Heddings; one daughter-in-law, Dorothy Walter; and one son-in-law, James Finn.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Rev. Wayne Krell officiating.
Burial will be in Hartleton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, Missions Operating Fund, 12 Market St., Mifflinburg, or online at http://www.miffnaz.org/give.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
