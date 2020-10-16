Helen S. Fair, 99, resident of Mountain View Nursing Home peacefully passed away on Oct. 15, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center.
She was the daughter of Earl and Abby Showver, wife of Loris Fair and sister to Clarence Showver, Alice Frederick, Hazel Jefferson, Martha Mertz and Mable Zerby, who all preceded Helen in death.
Several years after the passing of her beloved husband, Loris Fair, she married Ernest Sauers Sr., who is currently a resident of Riverwoods Nursing Home.
Helen was an original/lifelong member of the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, and was formerly employed by Chef Boyardee, Canteen and Owen Mills.
She leaves behind a son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Lu Fair, of Milton, DE; a daughter, Sylvia Clemens of Rehoboth Beach, DE; eight grandchildren, Tammy Lawrence, Rob Clemens, Lori Murray, Yolanda Bernoski, Kelly Crowe, Penny Bower, Greg Fair, Missy Wertman; and two step-grandchildren, Dana West and Chad Mensch.
Helen also leaves behind 22 great-grandchildren and 33 great-great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was very proud of her large family, and had more than enough love to go around.
Relatives and friends and are invited to visit with the family from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 2:30 with pastor Wayne S. Krell, officiating.
Interment will be in the Milton Cemetery.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Activity Room of the Alzheimer’s unit at Mountain View Nursing Home, 2050 Trevorton Road, Coal Township PA 17866.
To share in Helen’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.