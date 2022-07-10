This week, another critical piece of help will be three taps away from anyone struggling with mental health.
On July 16, any individual amidst a mental health crisis or who is at risk of suicide can call or text 988 to get a friendly and helpful voice on the other end. The three-digit number won’t replace the traditional 10-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — 800-273-8255 — which will still be available. The easier access will be available following the implementation of the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump in late 2020 after receiving bipartisan support.
An online chat is also available via the shorter access code.
When people call, text, or chat 988, they will instantly connect with trained counselors that are part of the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network. Counselors are trained to listen and provide needed support. Counselors will connect them to resources if necessary, according to the organization.
According to Lifeline, numerous studies have shown that callers feel less suicidal, less depressed, less overwhelmed and more hopeful after speaking with a Lifeline counselor.
“When an individual is in crisis having fast resources is crucial,” Adrienne Mael, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, said. “Having a quick connection to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a wonderful step in the right direction. Locally, you can call CMSU’s TAPline Crisis number 24/7 if you are in Snyder, Union, Columbia or Montour counties at 1-800-222-9016. In Northumberland County, the 24/7 crisis number is 1-844-337-3224. These are numbers I recommend putting on the refrigerator or saving onto your phone since you never know when you or someone you love might need this type of support.”
The challenges that many of us or our neighbors are dealing with were numerous before COVID-19 pandemic rocked the world more than two years ago. These challenges have been exacerbated over that time.
Many, regardless of age, beliefs, home or work life, or a thousand other reasons, fight the invisible struggle of mental health.
Overcoming any remaining stigma remains a hurdle. The hope and increased awareness and improved accessibility can get individuals the help they need before it’s too late.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.