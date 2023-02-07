A number of national and international humanitarian organizations are mobilizing to assist victims of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
We would like to know of any local or state organizations that are planning response efforts. If so, please email information to news@dailyitem.com.
The following organizations are currently mobilizing:
The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, better known as UNICEF. https://www.unicefusa.org
The American Red Cross: https://www.redcross.org
CARE, an organization that works with impoverished communities, is accepting donations that will go toward food, shelter and hygiene kits, among other items.
Doctors Without Borders, which responds to medical emergencies around the world. https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org
Save the Children: https://www.savethechildren.org/