— Campus Theatre has had many of its events canceled this year and is temporarily shut down again. Visit https://www.campustheatre.org/ to donate.
— Camp Cadet, a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 to 15 is one of the more popular events. The camp is held at various locations throughout the State and staffed by Troopers, local police officers and many other volunteers. For further information, visit www.svlecc.com
— Central Susquehanna Opportunities is trying to last-minute gifts for 100 children. Drop-off locations for gifts are the Bigfoot Radio Stations in Selinsgrove and Bloomsburg and W&L Subaru on Northumberland. Also visit https://www.csocares.org/ to donate.
— The Danville SPCA has multiple opportunities to donate or volunteer. Call (570) 275-0340 or visit danville@pspca.org.
— Donald Heiter Community Center in Lewisburg relies on the community to sustain its programming. The majority of its funding comes from donors. https://donaldheiter.org/support-us/
— Evangelical Community Hospital, Support Evangelical caregivers that are on the front lines. Monetary gifts will help advance the work of our doctors and nurses by making sure they have the resources they need. Mail a check payable to Evangelical Community Hospital with COVID-19 Emergency Fund in the Memo to Evangelical Community Hospital, Attention Development-00A, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, Pa. 17837 or donate online at evanhospital.com.
— First Presbyterian Church of Lewisburg is offering free carry-out meals on Christmas day. Pick up is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Reservations are required by Dec. 22. Call 570-524-4419 to reserve meals.
— Friends of the Priestley Library are selling rolls of wrapping paper, bags, and ribbon as a fundraiser for the Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library, 100 King St., Northumberland. Call 570-473-8201 for more information.
— Gate House, a homeless shelter founded in Danville in 1997, relies on the Columbia and Montour County communities to support our homeless neighbors. Visit http://thegatehouseshelter.com/ to donate or seek out volunteer opportunities.
— Good Samaritan Fund in Danville does everything from providing hygiene items to weekend food bags for students in the Danville Area School District, working in partnership with Feed a Friend partnership with Danville/Riverside Food Bank. Visit https://gsmdanville.org/ to donate or volunteer.
— Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, https://www.gsvuw.org/donate, Send your donations to 228 Arch St. in Sunbury.
Haven Ministry, a homeless shelter in Sunbury, accepts food donations and offers shelter when space allows. visit https://haven-ministry-center.hub.biz/ or call (570) 286-1672.
— Celebrate the season together virtually by joining the Public Library for Union County's Facebook group where you can share your holiday recipes, crafts, home decor, traditions, books and more with fellow library patrons. Visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/PLUCHolidayShare
— Parent to Parent Connections is a local nonprofit resource and support network created by parents for parents and individuals needing help getting connected with the information and support they need. The group is always collecting combs/brushes, shampoo/conditioner, toothbrushes/toothpaste, body washes/deodorant, towels/washcloths, stuffed animals, diaries/pens, coloring books/crayons. Bring donations to the Parent to Parent Connections’ office at 400 Line St. in Sunbury. Call 570-473-1007 or 1-800-742-9225. https://p2pconnections.wordpress.com/
— SUN P.E.T.S. popular spay/neuter voucher program has been suspended to preserve funds for those that have applied for financial assistance. To help with this, a new campaign called "Give Me $5" has been started. SUN P.E.T.S. is asking for donations of $5 or more to help replenish their funds to be able to continue in 2021. The goal is to raise $5,000 by Dec. 31. Donations can be made online at https://sunpets.org/give-me-5 or mailed to SUN P.E.T.S., PO Box 64, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
— Ronald McDonald House in Danville provides temporary, convenient, subsidized housing and related programs for childhood cancer and other patients and families associated with treatment at area medical facilities. To donate or volunteer, visit https://rmhdanville.org/donations/
— The Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association has raised more than $250,000 for the Hospitality Assistance Response of Pennsylvania, offering one-time $250 grants for hospitality workers impacted by COVID-19. Visit https://www.parelief.org/ to request help or to donate.
— Toys for Tots The Rescue Hose Company, 800 Edison Ave. in Sunbury, is once again a drop off site for the 2020 Toys for Tots program. Drop boxes are sponsored by the Shikellamy JROTC.
— Snyder County Coalition for Kids is a nonprofit that fosters safe and healthy communities for the children of Snyder County, including preventing drug abuse; Preventing antisocial behavior and providing positive social opportunities. Visit http://www.scc4k.org/donate.html.
— Union/Snyder Community Action Agency aims to reduce poverty in Union and Snyder Counties through self-sufficiency initiatives for families and individuals in collaboration with our community partners. Visit https://www.union-snydercaa.org/ to donate.