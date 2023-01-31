Henrietta M. Yarnall, 95, Snydertown

Henrietta M. Yarnall, 95, of Snydertown, entered into eternal peace, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
She resided in Eddystone, Pa., until her retirement at which time she moved to Snydertown, Pa. She honorably served as the Mayor of Snydertown for several years and was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. She was a resident of Vintage Knolls, Danville, for the past seven years.
Henny was born in Atlas on April 1, 1927, a daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine (Curylo) Kulikowski.
She was preceded in death by 13 siblings and was the last surviving member of her family. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Henny was a graduate of Mount Carmel Township High School, class of 1945.
She was married, July 31, 1950, to William R. Yarnall, who preceded her in death in 2003.
The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude to the entire staff at Vintage Knolls for the many years of outstanding, loving, and dedicated care they provided to my aunt, and to Residential Health and Hospice staff during her time on hospice up until the end of her earthly journey.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of memorial donations, please help her family celebrate Henny’s life by performing an act of kindness or by doing a good deed.
Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, PA 17851, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor.
