Henry Maurer Sr., 76, of Selinsgrove, went to be with the Lord, his mom and beloved Izzy on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
Born in Lewisburg on March 13, 1946, he was the son of the late Arla (Maurer) Rhoads. On April 3, 1966, he married Carolyn (Kline) Maurer, who survives.
Henry was a truck driver for a big part of his career and then worked for Monroe Township plowing snow and fixing roads until his retirement. If you couldn’t find him in the garden he was either mowing the lawn or plowing snow. In his early years, he loved square dancing which is how he met mom! He also played slow-pitch softball for Sunbury, Selinsgrove, and Middleburg. He enjoyed hunting and especially playing pinochle with friends and family and going to New York on his motorcycle to visit his cousins at least twice a year.
He was a member of The Sound of the Gospel Church and a life member of the East End Fire Co., Sunbury.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 56 years are four children, Donald Kline, Viki Stuck and husband Troy, Henry Maurer Jr. and wife Bobbi, and Ashley Beck and husband Stan; seven grandchildren, Keisha, Henry III, Desarae, Raymond, Lacey, Dakota, and Devin; seven great-grandchildren, Lynley, Raelin, Evan, Peyton, Adrena, Henry IV, and Savannah; two sisters, Gale Kline and Pamela Deem, and numerous nieces and nephews.
At Henry’s request, there will be no services.
Cards may be sent to his wife, Carolyn Maurer, 4127 Park Road, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.