Henry W. “Hank” Mitchell, 75, of Milton, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Feb. 21, 1946, in Williamsport, the son of the late Percy David Sr. “P.D.” and Amelia (Ellison) Mitchell.
On July 15, 1978, Hank married the love of his life, Rebekah J. (Ward), who survives and they celebrated 44 years of marriage together last year.
Hank was a graduate of Williamsport High School Class of 1964. After high school he went on and attended Lycoming County College and then attended the University of Toledo where he earned his legal degree. Hank was the assistant district attorney for Lycoming County for several years and then went on to have his own law practice, Henry W. Mitchell, Esq., retiring in 2014.
He was a member of Revival Tabernacle Church, Watsontown, in which he was the head elder for many years. Hank was proud to be a member of the Kappa Delta Rho fraternity. He enjoyed singing and music but he loved football and basketball.
In addition to his wife, Rebekah, Hank is survived by one son, Tai B. Mitchell of Milton; one daughter and son-in-law, Shannon L. and Jesse Sprague of Adams, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Evan, Armani, Devante and Nola; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Percy Jr. and Laurie Mitchell of Dayton, Ohio and George Mitchell of Williamsport; one sister, Brenda Mitchell of Williamsport; along with numerous nieces and nephews including, Percy Mitchell III, Nathan Mitchell, Nancy Mitchell, Tiffany Fordyce, Amber Mitchell, Brenda Mitchell and Toni Mitchell.
A viewing for Hank will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at Revival Tabernacle Church, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown, followed by the funeral at 4 p.m. with his pastor James Bond officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
