Henry W. Stepp, 85, of Sunbury, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Nottingham Village Nursing Center after a brief stay.
Born in Red Cross, Pa., on Oct. 3, 1935, he was a son of the late William and Edna (Heim) Stepp of the Herndon area, known as Mush Valley.
Henry was a 1954 graduate of Mahanoy Joint High School, Dalmatia. He served in the U.S. Army.
He was married in Sunbury at St. Michael (St. Monica) Catholic Church on Oct. 10, 1959, to Joan Bonk, who preceded him in death on June 25, 2019.
He farmed in Florida and drove trucks in his early life. He worked for Coca-Cola, and spent most of his career working as a welder for Dorsey Trailers and Grumman Olson Industries. After retirement and into his 70s, he worked in building maintenance for The Street of Shops and Roller Mills Marketplace in Lewisburg. He took great pride in hard work.
In his spare time, he loved tinkering in his garage, planting his garden and canning fruit and vegetables each fall. He loved old cars and was proud that he was able to save a 1937 Plymouth pick-up truck that was later restored by his family. Henry was fluent in Pennsylvania Dutch and didn’t speak English until he entered elementary school. He very much enjoyed PA Dutch cooking.
He was a member of the Sunbury Elks for many years.
Henry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle and enjoyed spending time with family.
He is survived by daughters, Patricia Bennett and husband Craig of Lewisburg, Cynthia Kennedy and husband Robert of Indio, Calif.; a son, Steven Stepp and wife Laurann of Draper, Utah; four grandchildren, Steven Carter, Jillian Kennedy, Nicole Stepp and Ryan Stepp; and a brother, Raymond Stepp of Lewes, Del.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Caroline Heim; and a brother, Robert Stepp.
A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, July 16, at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home in Sunbury, followed by a prayer service at 10 a.m.
Burial will follow in the Northumberland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sunbury.
Donations may be made in Henry’s memory to the Sunbury VFW or the charity of choice.
The family wishes to thank the many doctors and nurses at Geisinger Medical Center and the staff at Nottingham Village for his excellent care.