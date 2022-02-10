Herbert W. “Pap” Tice, 87, of Winfield, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Rolling Hills Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Millmont.
He was born March 9, 1934, in Hershey, a son of the late Landis and Emma (Doutrich) Tice. On July 2, 1955, he married the former Donna Jean Stoudt and they celebrated 66 years of marriage together.
Herbert was a 1952 graduate of Hershey High School. He had been employed at Tice Poultry Farm, Reese’s Candy in Hershey, Kauffman Farm Supply, and retired from Wood Mode.
He was a member of Calvary Chapel, Millmont, and in the past held offices of Sunday School Superintendent, deacon, elder, and trustee. His hobbies were farming, traveling, camping, family time, 4-wheeling, horseshoes, volleyball and baseball.
Surviving in addition to his wife are five sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Carol Tice of Lewisburg, Thomas and Inna Tice, Timothy and Deborah Tice, Scott and Debra Tice, and Kent and Merydith Tice, all of Middleburg; 11 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by 11 siblings, Irwin, Edwin, Landis, Lester, Roy, and Harold Tice, Kathryn Rice, Beulah Kennie, Helen Deaven, Erma Brandt, and Margaret Miller.
A viewing will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Calvary Chapel, 930 Orchard Road, Millmont, followed by the funeral at 11 with Rev. Jeff West officiating.
Burial will be in the Hartleton Cemetery.
Contributions to honor Herbert’s memory may be made to the Gideons, P.O. 322, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.