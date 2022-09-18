History will come to life as the 41st Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Days, which commemorates the Battle of Fort Freeland every year, will be held Oct 1-2 at the Hower-Slote House/Farm.
In 1978, the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society was formed to commemorate the 200-year anniversary of the Battle of Fort Freeland.
Garrett Vreeland’s farm and mill was one of the most developed properties in upper Northumberland County. He had moved from Essex County, New Jersey in 1772 to the edge of the American frontier in what is now Watsontown. He established his farm, sawmill and gristmill despite the danger of conflict with Native Americans who were allied with British forces. During the winter of 1778-79, 12 families sheltered on the Vreeland property.
On July 20, 1779, five boys and young men were sent from the fort to work in a nearby cornfield when they were attacked by a band of natives. Isaac Vincent, Elias Vreeland, and Jacob Vreeland Jr. were killed and Michael Vreeland, aged 17, and Benjamin Vincent, aged 12, were captured and spent more than a year as prisoners of the British.
Then, on July 28, a large force of Senecas and British regulars descended on the fort and its 121 inhabitants. The outnumbered Americans fought until their ammunition was gone and they were forced to surrender. Later a relief force of Americans led by Captain Hawkins Boone arrived. Boone and his men attacked the much larger force and immediately suffered severe casualties and were quickly repulsed: 108 Americans are believed to have been killed or captured in the three events.
The Hower-Slote House was built on the site of Fort Freeland in 1829 by James Slote, who was married to Hannah Hower. Built-in the Federal style, it was the center of a working farm for more than 125 years.
In 1955, when eight municipalities joined to form the Warrior Run School District, the farm land was bought to build the middle/high school complex.
Leon Hagenbuch, vice president of the Warrior Run — Fort Freeland Heritage Society, said, “The construction crew was ready to tear the building down.”
Local science teacher Jim Bullock, explained Hagenbuch, worked with the school district to bring the house to as close to its original appearance as possible and to restore the wetlands on the property. They were able to keep original woodwork including paneling and the stair railing.
Heritage Days co-chair Betsy Watts tells visitors touring the house, “Put your hand on the railing, you’re touching history. You don’t need to go to Monticello to touch history. It’s right here behind the high school.”
Hagenbuch will share the history of the Warrior Run Church at a presentation in October. The present building is the third church to bear the name of Warrior Run. A congregation of Presbyterians met at the mouth of the Warrior Run Creek below Watsontown soon after the area was opened for settlement in 1769. In 1772, a congregation was formed by the Presbytery of Donegal and named the Warrior Run Church. The first Warrior Run Church was burned by the Seneca Indians during the “Great Run-Away” of 1778, following the Wyoming Massacre at Forty-Fort.
The church grounds also contain a historic cemetery which includes 10 graves of those who were killed at the Fort Freeland battle. There are veterans of four wars buried in the cemetery: 74 veterans of the Revolutionary War, 12 veterans of the War of 1812, one veteran of the Mexican War and 10 veterans of the Civil War are interred in the cemetery.
The festival, which continues to demonstrate and celebrate crafts and trades, closes with an auction of items made during Heritage Days in support of the Society’s Apprenticeship Master Program. The program is open to persons of any age, but young people between the ages of 10 and 16 who desire to learn and become proficient in an early American skill are encouraged to apply.
Richard Nornhold says while the program is mostly for young people, they accept applicants of any age. He said, “I’ve had apprentices who have been 60.” Nornhold is currently working with students learning the coopering, blacksmithing and wooden rake making trades. A full description of the program and requirements to participate are available on the website: Freelandfarm.org under the Apprenticeship Master Program.