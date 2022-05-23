Herman Guy Reichley, 97, of Winfield, entered into rest Sunday, May 22, 2022, at his residence.
He was born March 31, 1925, in Winfield, a son of the late Luther Reichley and Mazie (Herman) Reichley. On May 15, 1948, in Kratzerville, he married the former Vernetta Mae Benfer, who preceded him in death on March 22, 2017.
He was a graduate of Lewisburg High School.
Herman was engaged in farming in Union Township, Union County. He also served Union County as a deputy game warden for many years.
He was a member of St. John's Union Church of Dry Valley, the Buffalo Valley Sportsman's Association, and the Union County Farm Bureau.
Herman was an avid coon hunter. He enjoyed going to Dunkin Donuts every day to talk with his friends.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Karen and David Showers, and two sons and daughters-in-law, Allen and Judy Reichley, and Galen and Diane Reichley, all of Dry Valley; six grandchildren, Michelle Reichley and companion Scott Sampsell, Brian Reichley and wife Debbie, Tara Handy, Nicole Kreiser and husband Jim, Jeff Showers and wife Erica, and Robby Showers; 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Robert Reichley.
In keeping with Herman's wishes, there will be no viewing. Family and friends are invited to the funeral at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at St. John's Union Church of Dry Valley, 3667 State Route 304, Winfield, with Pastor Ricky Phillips officiating.
Interment will follow in Dry Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Herman's memory may be sent to St. John's Union Church of Dry Valley, c/o: Diane Reichley, 3939 State Route 304, Winfield, PA 17889, or Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
