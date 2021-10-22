Herman O. Miller, 64, of 1232 Hazelet Road, Cherry Tree, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
Herman was born May 20, 1957, in Oakland, Maryland, a son of Joni E. Miller of Roodhouse, Illinois, and the late Lydia (Schrock) Miller. On Oct. 25, 1979, he married Ellen (Byler) Miller.
He was a member of Hillsdale Mennonite Fellowship, Hillsdale, Pa.
Herman was passionate about his occupation as a dairy farmer. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting. He passed away peacefully at Valley View Retirement Community after a nearly 25-year battle with Fahr’s Disease.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Ellen of Beaver Springs, and father, Joni, are four sons, John, Lewistown, David married to Emily Miller, Lewistown, Jason married to Teresa Miller, Beavertown, Stephen married to Stephanie Miller, Beavertown; three daughters, Rosanna married to Michael Stoltzfus, Cherry Tree, Naomi married to Nathaniel Stoltzfus, Cherry Tree, and Marilou married to Jamie Weaver, Beaver Springs. He has 19 surviving grandchildren, two brothers and sister-in-law, Perry and Ruth Miller of Mount Sterling, Ill., Nevin Miller of Olive Hill, Tenn.; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Sue and Wilmer Byler of Mount Sterling, Ill., Elizabeth and Lavern Yoder of Marion, Ky., and Barbara and Norman Yoder of Roodhouse, Ill.
In addition to his mother, Lydia, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy and her husband, Norman Yoder.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. The funeral will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, with David Swartzentruber and Robert Nissley officiating. Both services will be held at Faith Christian Fellowship, 12 N. Creamery Ave., Middleburg, Pa.
Interment will be in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.
Flowers may be sent to Faith Christian Fellowship. Memorial contributions may be sent to Central Pennsylvania Clinic, 375 S. Kish St., Belleville, PA 17004.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.