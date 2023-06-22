SELINSGROVE — The Herman School opened for its summer tour season on June 4. Stepping into this historic one-room schoolhouse is like traveling back in time, and it is a great way to learn about local history. The third graders of West Snyder Elementary learned that firsthand when they came to visit the school on a recent field trip. After studying Snyder County history in class, the students got to experience history for themselves and stopped at many locations with historical significance in the county.
The students learned about education in the 1800s and the history of Herman School during a short presentation. The contrasts between their school days and the days of Herman School’s students were eye openers for the third graders as they saw early lunch boxes, slates, and classroom discipline involving dunce caps and switches. They also got to play games similar to those the students of Herman School might have played. The Flying Dutchman game was popular in the 1880s and based on the laughter and shouts coming from our visitors, it is still popular today. One of the highlights of the tour for these students was the “two-seater” outhouse. Yes, the West Snyder students received quite an education that day.
Events like these are possible through our members who help keep the school open through donations that go toward maintaining the building, as well as yearly scholarships presented to seniors from Midd-West and Selinsgrove school districts who will be pursuing a career in education.
Interested in seeing this piece of history for yourself? Visit the Herman School this summer on a Sunday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m., through Sept. 3. The Herman School is located at 3015 Salem Road in Selinsgrove. For information search Old Herman School on Facebook. The Herman School Association is always in need of volunteers and tour guides — contact Mary Sullivan at 570-966-4320 for more information.