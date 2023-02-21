Hermine P. “Pat” Dorman, 87, a resident of Mountain View Manor, Coal Township, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
Pat was born Oct. 12, 1935, in Bloomsburg, a daughter of the late John Michael and Myrtle Elizabeth (Coleman) McCarthy. On Aug. 7, 1954, she married Dean Morley Dorman who preceded her in death in 2015.
She was a graduate of Sunbury High School class of 1953 where she remained active in the class reunion activities.
Pat was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church, Sunbury. She was also a volunteer at St. Michael/St. Monica school for many years as treasurer of the PTA and volunteered for all fundraisers. Pat was also a volunteer at the church as well as Birthright of Sunbury.
Pat is survived by daughter-in-law, Andrea Dorman of Selinsgrove; grandchildren, Zachary Dorman and wife Katie of Bakersfield, Vt., Sadie, Adelaide and Magnus Dorman, all of Selinsgrove; two great-grandsons, Grayson and Bodhi of Bakersfield, Vt., and several nieces and nephews.
On Aug. 6, 2020, she was preceded in death by her son, Dean Dorman; and as the last of her immediate family Pat was also preceded in death by brothers, John, Donald, James, Richard, Robert and Franklin McCarthy; and sisters, Mary Lewis and Winfred Zanella.
Friends and family may visit from 10:30 to 10:55 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at St. Monica Catholic Church, 109 Market St., Sunbury, where a Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 a.m. with Father Fred Wangwe AJ as celebrant.
Burial will follow in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury.
Contributions in Pat’s memory may be made to St. Monica Catholic Church, 109 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.