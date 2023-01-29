SHAMOKIN DAM — Miracle-Ear of Shamokin Dam, part of the nationwide hearing solution franchise, partnered with the Miracle-Ear Foundation to provide Scott Beaver the gift of sound — life-changing, innovative hearing aids and a lifetime of qualifying services.
More than 48 million Americans suffer from hearing loss, and more than seven million people who need hearing aids cannot afford them.
Beaver, a resident of Herndon, struggled with hearing loss for many years.
He was recently wearing over- the-counter amplifiers and trying to get by with them, but he was still struggling to communicate effectively with his family and friends.
Knowing that there had to be something that would better suit his needs, he decided to reach out to Miracle-Ear for an evaluation.
Miracle-Ear Hearing Instrument Specialist, Jackie Latsha, tested Beaver and confirmed the need for two hearing aids, but quickly determined that the cost of hearing aids was out of his reach.
She suggested that he apply for assistance from the Miracle-Ear Foundation. Beaver was approved and fitted with donated hearing aids as well as life-time aftercare.
He said he is thrilled with his new hearing aids, and looking forward to being part of conversations again with his family and friends and being able to watch television without all the difficulty. Beaver said he is incredibly grateful for the help Jackie and the Miracle-Ear Foundation has given to him.