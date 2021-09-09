LEWISBURG – Don’t be deceived by that bulge in your abdomen that goes away when you push on it.
You may be living with a hernia and not even know it. That doesn’t mean, however, it should be left untreated.
Local surgeons explained what you need to know to recognize a hernia and why you should see a surgeon. Dr. Manuel Martinez, Geisinger Medical Center general surgeon; Dr. Scott Croll, general surgery of UPMC Williamsport; and Dr. Joseph Mucciolo Jr. with Surgical Specialists of Evangelical Community Hospital described what a patient can expect.
“Hernias are caused by tissue pushing through a weakness or defect in the wall of muscle that’s holding it in. They look like a bulge and can be seen underneath the surface of skin. If you press on it or lie down, it may seem to go away,” Croll said.
Mucciolo said most hernias are not typically painful. “A lot of folks figure if it doesn’t hurt, there isn’t a problem,” Mucciolo said.
If there is pain, “It could be painful when you lift something, bend over, or if you cough,” Croll said.
Martinez explained symptoms of various hernias.
“Inguinal hernias for the most part will present with a bulge or a lump in the groin area. It may follow a heavy lift maneuver or it may be picked up incidentally. Sometimes it is hard to feel, but you can detect a ‘clicking’ feeling when palpating the area.” Twenty-five percent of men will experience such a hernia, while less than five percent of women will have this,” Martinez said.
“Indirect inguinal hernias are the most common type of hernia in both males and females. Femoral hernias (another type of inguinal ‘groin’ hernia) account for a smaller percentage of inguinal hernias, but are seen more frequently in females. These can be dangerous, because as much as half of these present with incarceration or strangulation, and this makes it a surgical emergency,” Martinez said.
Ventral hernias, he said, may also present as a bulge, but on the anterior abdomen.
“They are frequently seen at a prior incision site for a different operation of the abdomen. Having an emergency operation will increase the likelihood of having a ventral incisional hernia postoperatively,” Martinez said.
Other abdominal hernias include hiatal (top portion of stomach pushes through the diaphragm and into the chest, epigastric (which occurs below the ribcage), and umbilical (in or near the naval).
Hernias are not only in the abdomen, Martinez said.
“A hiatal hernia is not a hernia that can be seen. In this case, the stomach bulges through our "breathing" muscle; the diaphragm. This particular hernia causes chest discomfort and acid reflux symptoms and is diagnosed by endoscopy or imaging studies. No visible bulge is seen.”
Hernias are typically caused by heavy lifting, but can also be a result of obesity, smoking and even genetics.
Mucciolo said your bowel habits can be a factor. Daily straining with chronic constipation can cause a pressure on the muscles similar to heavy lifting. Those with chronic coughs can experience hernias.
“Sometimes there is no one reason. All of these things add up,” Mucciolo said, “You can be a smoker who is constipated and overweight and you’ll get a hernia.”
Avoiding treatment can only worsen the issue.
“Hernias require surgery to be repaired. Leaving a hernia intact will allow it to get bigger, making it more difficult and riskier to remove in the future. It could become strangulated — where tissue inside the hernia gets stuck, swells and cuts off the blood supply. This will cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, fever and intense pain,” Croll said.
The common fix is a surgical mesh. Mucciolo described it as “a synthetic material that is like a screen door and acts as lattice for the body’s scar tissue.” However, smaller hernias do not require a mesh at all.
If a patient had a previous surgery in which the tissue was simply pushed back into place without a mesh and the hernia is present once again years later, the mesh will likely be inserted.
“Mesh repairs are very desirable for recurrence purposes as the chance of an inguinal hernia ‘coming back’ is much less when the mesh is used. The same applies to ventral incisional hernias,” Martinez said.
Martinez went on to explain how this can happen.
“When the mesh is not used and we use the patient's own tissue, some of these repairs can have a lot of tension (it's too tight of a closure), leading to failure. This does not mean that tissue inguinal repairs or even ventral hernia repairs should not be used. Just like in the case of the mesh, in the appropriate patient and the appropriate clinical setting, it is definitely possible.”
Mucciolo said mesh can be placed outside of the muscle, inside of the muscle or between the two layers.
Like any other surgical procedures, there is always an infection risk.
If this happens, treatment could be long-term antibiotics and/or removal of the mesh.
The biggest risk, however, is not treating the hernia at all.
Croll said too many people do not understand the potential risks of hernias. “There is also a misunderstanding that hernias need to be ‘big’ before they need fixing. This actually makes the surgery larger with more risks and longer recovery.”
Martinez said a stuck bowel can become fatal. “This will limit the blood supply to this portion of the bowel and, eventually, this portion of the bowel starts to become ischemic and nonviable. The tissue simply dies and the patient becomes septic..”
The bottom line is, do not let it get to this point, Mucciolo said. “Then you have a real emergency.”