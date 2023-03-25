MIFFLINBURG — Herr Memorial Library is partnering with Mammy’s Donut Shop to bring you freshly made donut holes. The library is taking orders now through April 19.
The cost is $8 for a one dozen box of donut holes. Flavors to choose from include: glazed, peanut butter glazed, Bavarian cream, coffee cream, and apple cinnamon. Payment is due at time of ordering and checks can be made payable to Herr Memorial Library.
Donut orders may be picked up at the Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Miffinburg on Friday, April 28 from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Herr Memorial Library and are used for new materials, programming and summer quest programs.
For ordering options visit the Herr Memorial Library or call 570-966-0831.