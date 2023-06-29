MIFFLINBURG — Herr Memorial Library is partnering with Gable House Bakery in Mifflinburg to bring you delicious, freshly made whoopie pies. The library is taking orders now through July 22. The cost is $17.50 for a half dozen box of Deluxe Whoopie Pies. Flavors to choose from include: Tandy cake, strawberry shortcake, s’more, chocolate oreo, blueberry cobbler, and orange creamsicle. Payment is due at time of ordering and checks can be made payable to Herr Memorial Library.
Whoopie pie orders may be picked up at the Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St. in Mifflinburg on Monday, July 31 from noon to 6 p.m. Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit the Herr Memorial Library and are used for new materials, programming and summer quest programs.
Place an order by visiting Herr Memorial Library or by calling 570-966-0831.