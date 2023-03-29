BLOOMSBURG — Camryn Hess knocked in two runs, and struck seven in a complete game as Danville knocked off Bloomsburg, 7-3, in Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover contest on Monday.
With the score tied at 1-1, Danville (1-0) scored four runs in the top of the second to take control of the game.
Breece Wilson singled, and Harper Hendrickson's outfield flyball was dropped for an error to put runners on second and third. After a walk loaded the bases, Dejah Jones walked to force in a run to give Danville a 2-1 lead.
After an out, freshman Jillian Lowe singled home a run. After a force out at home, Hess singled home a run for a 4-2 lead before Lowe scored on a wild pitch.
Hess struck out seven and walked two in the victory.
Danville hosts Southern Columbia today.
Danville 7, Bloomsburg 3
Danville;140;002;0 — 7-4-2
Bloomsburg;100;000;2 — 3-7-3
Camryn Hess and Kat Rapp. Madison Roberts, Madison Morris (7) and Madeline Devine.
WP: Hess; LP: Roberts.
Danville: Dejah Jones, 3 runs, RBI; Jillian Lowe 1-for-4, run, RBI; Hess 2-for-4, 2 RBIs.
Bloomsburg: Kiana Coulter, 1-for-4, 2 runs; Roberts, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Morris, 2-for-3.