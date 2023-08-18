The Daily Item
The start of the high school football season is less than a week away, but Valley teams will get their knocks against teams in different colors today during a full round of scrimmages.
Most of the scrimmages are this morning. They will feature the first looks for three new head coaches — Shamokin’s Marc Persing, Milton’s Curt Zettlemoyer and Danville’s Carl Majer — along with the return of key players who missed most or all of the 2022 season.
Six-time defending state champion Southern Columbia welcomes back a record-breaking tackler in senior linebacker Garrett Garcia, who was injured on the opening kickoff in the 2022 season opener. The Tigers will be looking to replace the production and explosiveness of the graduated Braeden Wisloski — the 2A state player of the year — and Wes Barnes.
The Tigers host Valley View at 11 a.m. at Tiger Stadium. The Cougars won 10 games a year ago, while Southern turned a 7-3 regular season into another state title, the program’s 13th overall and state record sixth in a row.
Two Class 3A powers meet in Fountain Springs where Danville heads to North Schuylkill for a scrimmage set for 9 a.m. Majer takes over a Danville squad that has won three consecutive District 4 titles and went 12-1 a year ago. Both teams are unranked by Pennlive.com, despite both securing double-digit win seasons in 2022.
Line Mountain, coming off a playoff appearance in District 4 Class 2A, hosts Muncy at 10 a.m. The Indians are coming off a 10-1 season and are ranked ninth in Class A statewide to start the season.
Also at 10 a.m., Wellsboro comes to Lewisburg, Milton heads to Montgomery, Shikellamy travels to Montoursville in a scrimmage between two Heartland Athletic Conference teams, Warrior Run travels to North-Penn Mansfield and West Perry — ranked ninth in 3A to start the year — visits Upper Dauphin.
Lewisburg returns all-stater Jeremiah Davis after he missed all of the 2022 season with a knee injury.
Also at 11 a.m., Shamokin and its new coach Marc Persing start the next chapter against one of the district’s and state’s favorites in 3A, Loyalsock. The Lancers bring back all-star quarterback Tyler Gee and start the season ranked fourth.
At 1 p.m. Wyoming Valley West heads to Selinsgrove to take on the Seals. Selinsgrove is ranked 10th to start the season in Class 4A.
The final scrimmage of the day is under the lights in Mifflinburg, where the Wildcats will start to search for replacements for stars all over the field when they host Bloomsburg at 7 p.m.
The regular season opens Aug. 25.