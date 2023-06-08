DANVILLE — Seniors at Danville Area High School reflected on their journeys as they walked through a crowd of cheering primary schoolers last week. As the first class to have been in the primary school, the seniors said it was emotional to reminisce.
As a sea of purple caps and gowns approached, teachers and pre-schoolers through second-graders waved purple and gold pompoms and cheered for the Class of 2023. The band also played music in celebration.
The seniors said it was sweet to see kids they knew.
“I have siblings in the primary school and I helped with their field days, so it’s nice to see them excited for us,” Lillie Whiting said.
Angela Weng, who said she also helped with field day, nodded in agreement.
Carson Persing said he enjoyed seeing his old teachers. “It feels exciting,” he said. “I’m ready to be done, but still a little scared.”
The second-graders from the primary school were celebrating their own “move up day” as well. The second-graders got to walk through the cheering younger students before joining them for the seniors’ walk through.
The excitement from the young ones was contagious, Kincaid Cush said. “They’re really excited too,” he said. “Walking through it all feels good.”
This was the second time Danville held a senior walk through, class advisor Rebecca Readler said.
“Last year was our first time and the kids were kind of hesitant,” she said. “They didn’t really know what to expect.”
The Class of 2022 ended up having a great time, so this year’s seniors were more excited for the event, Readler said. “The seniors ended up loving it and were high-fiving the second-graders who look up to them,” she said. “We have a lot more kids participating this year.”
After the seniors walked though the primary schoolers outside, they headed into the gym and lined the walls to welcome the second-graders for high-fives and hugs.
In the lobby after the event, seniors gathered around what appeared to be an elementary school art project. Primary school Principal Amy Willoughby said the artwork was actually the senior class’ “legacy project.”
The small square drawings were completed by the Class of 2023 when they were in second grade, she said. The students remained at the wall looking for their personal drawings, taking photos and reminiscing.