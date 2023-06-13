SELINSGROVE — Emergency crews are responding to a crash at the intersection of Route 11 and County Line Road in Monroe Township.
According to public 911 radio communications, authorities will be shutting down Route 11 at the split with Route 15 in Shamokin Dam and before the bridge in Northumberland.
The crash was reported around 4:30. According to public 911 radio communications, victims of the crash are entrapped in the vehicle.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.