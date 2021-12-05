MILTON — Hinkle’s Toy Barn went from operating out of a basement to having its own shop in downtown Milton in just over a year.
Business partners Gary Hinkle, of Lewisburg, and Levi Yost, of Milton, opened Hinkle’s Toy Barn at the former district magistrate building at 1 Broadway St., Milton, on Nov. 12, as a place for buying, selling and trading.
The goal of the two businessmen is to bring back the toy store feeling that defunct stores like Toys R Us and KB Toys formerly provided.
“We have a bit of everything,” said Hinkle. “Every time you’re in here you’ll find something different.”
Hinkle and Yost met while working at a cell phone store, became friends through their mutual love of toys and came up with the idea to start the business in their basement in August 2020. The clientele grew quickly and they were asked by customers about opening a physical brick and mortar store.
“We worked together, started talking about it, started making money,” said Hinkle. “There’s nothing wrong with being a big ol’ nerd.”
The store has all kinds of new toys spanning from WWE, Pokémon, Transformers, Funko Pops, Jurassic Park, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turles, Power Rangers, Star Wars, Star Trek, GI Joe, National Entertainment Collectables Association and more. They also have a wide variety of vintage toys in stock.
They have the “granddaddy” of Master of the Universe toys: the Eternia playset from 1985. It’s “super rare,” one of the biggest playsets made by Mattel and worth about $3,000, said Hinkle.
They also have the largest playset by Hasbro: G.I. Joe’s USS Flagg playset, measuring in just over 7.5 feet, which is worth about $4,000, he said.
There’s a Barbie Dream House from 1962, a Haunted Board Game from the 1960s, Rudy the Robot from 1968, original Transformers still in the box, original Ghostbusters figurines from the 1980s, some worth $500, he said.
The store also has an arcade in the back.
Many of the vintage items come from people’s collections or attics. Hinkle said they give a fair price for the toys, clean them up or fix them and sell them here or online on eBay or Mercari.
Yost said nostalgia is a big part of the business model.
“Some of the toys are here that I held as a child,” he said.
“That’s really cool to relive those memories and be able to give those same feelings to customers that I had as a child.”
Jonas Dieter, of Milton, and his son Elliot, 8, said they love coming into the store every day to see what new items are there. They both love Funko Pop toys.
“It’s a cool store to hang out in,” said Jonas Dieter. “Elliot has never been in toy stores like KBs or Hills or Ames.”
Dieter said Hinkle and Yost are fair and always have great prices.
“They have great merchandise for sure,” he said.
The grand opening was held on Friday.
There will be holiday sales throughout the month of December.
Hinkle’s Toy Barn is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 12 noon to 9 p.m., Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.