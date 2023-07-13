Teams of dancers from Resurrection Movement Studio (RMS) and Komotion Dance Program welcome residents to dance with them at the 23rd Hiphop for Hope: A Benefit for Hidi's Healing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Trinity Church at 84 Lombard Ave in Danville.
The benefit will raise funds for Hidi Horikoshi, owner and founder of RMS and Komotion Dance Program who was hospitalized for around a month before being sent home earlier this week, Robin Adams, assistant director at Komotion Dance Program said.
"As Hidi is working through recovery steps, we decided to organize an event to raise money for him and his family," Adams said. "We took a concept that he had already started. It’s for situations exactly like this where there is someone in need of help."
Friday's Hiphop for Hope event will consist of two hours of non-stop dance led by Adams, Alexis Patterson and Melanie Garrison. Food trucks, including Real Taste Food Truck, Boppalouies and Pelican's Snoballs, will begin serving food at 5 p.m.
The team of organizers will request a $10 donation at the door for dancing; no cost is required to visit the food trucks, according to a press release.
Basket raffle tickets will be available to purchase. The raffle was organized by the Danville Business Alliance. A bracelet-making station will provide supplies to make keepsakes to take home, a press release said.
Horikoshi, himself, has hosted 22 events of this kind, raising a total of more than $20,000 that has gone on to benefit local groups and families in need, according to Adams.
"Hidi is a teacher, mentor, coach, and friend to so many in the Danville community and beyond," a press release said. "The Hiphop for Hope event series raises funds for individuals and organizations in need through fun, family-friendly hiphop-centered fitness events."
Melanie Garrison, a friend of Horikoshi's since 2015, said the two met and bonded through dance. "I supported him as a friend along the way, and got involved in his Hiphop for Hopes," Garrison said. "About mid-May, Hidi started not feeling well."
During his second visit to the emergency room, Horikoshi was diagnosed with Strep A which turned into a flesh eating bacteria and threw him into toxic shock, Garrison said.
As his supporters debated how to best help their friend, Adams said "What would Hidi do," Garrison recalled.
Adams said she and others at Horikoshi's businesses came to an easy conclusion in terms of how to help their friend. "We decided this was a natural opportunity to show him our support. This time, we are dancing for him instead of with him," she said. "The dance marathon will bring everyone together to dance and raise money."
The community has played an integral part in bringing the event together, according to Garrison. "The whole community has pulled together with the basket raffle, food trucks, bracelets and glow sticks," she said. "It's a huge community event and Hidi’s team deserves recognition for pulling this together."
The teams at both RMS and Komotion Dance Program have stepped up, not only to make the dance marathon happen, but also to keep both businesses running smoothly despite Horikoshi's absence, Adams said.
"The entire staff has stepped up to keep the businesses running seamlessly since Hidi went into the hospital," she said. "There have been lots of people involved in both keeping the businesses going and making the event possible."
Garrison recognized Horikoshi's wife, Cori Horikoshi's, strength throughout the experience. "She is doing an amazing job balancing everything," Garrison said. "She’s an American Sign Language interpreter and a photographer and is now balancing her husband’s health, a six year-old son and an older daughter who is home from college."
Adams said she anticipates the event will be a lot of fun. "I'm really excited. We are expecting a great turnout," Adams said. "We are hoping a lot of community members will come out in support."
Attendees do not have to dance for the full two hours, Garrison said, but should expect a good time even if only stopping by for a few minutes. "Even people who don’t want to dance or just want to dance to a couple of songs, just come have fun," she said.
According to Garrison, Horikoshi might even stop in. "The fact that he is still here and with us is unbelievable," she said. "There’s a rumor that he might make an appearance."