Hipolita Rivera, 82, of Sunbury, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was born July 11, 1938, in Cayey, Puerto Rico, a daughter of the late Natalio and Angelina (Burgos) Madera. On May 9, 1964, she married Elpidio Rivera Ortiz who preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 2020.
Hipolita attended Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton where she served as a greeter with the Spanish congregation.
She worked as a seamstress with her late husband in their family business. Hipolita was also a licensed beautician and worked as a hairdresser. Her true passion in life was pastoring people to the word of God.
She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, crafting, and planting flowers and vegetables. Hipolita’s joy in life was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Hipolita is survived by two sons, Daniel (Katherine) Carrasquillo of Winfield and Israel (Maritza) Rivera of Florida; three daughters, Maria “Tita” Rivera of Mifflinburg, Maria “Yvette” (Elias) Roman of Florida, and Raisa Rivera of Sunbury; one daughter in Christ, Catharina A. Kurver; 12 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Daniel Madera; and one sister, Josefina Acosta.
A viewing was held Monday, May 17 at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, in Evergreen Cemetery, Selinsgrove, with Pastor Immer Saul Ramirez officiating.