Local historian and Union County Historical Society board member Mike Molesevich will present the history of Shamokin and Coal Township, using Sanborn fire insurance maps as a primary source.
The event will be held Thursday, May 4 at 5:30 p.m. at the Northumberland County Council for the Arts & Humanities Gallery, 2 E. Arch St. in Shamokin. The event is free and open to the public. Mike attended school in Mount Carmel, earned a bachelor’s degree from Juniata College, and a master’s degree from Bucknell University.
A coal region native, longtime history buff and amateur historical photographer, Mike first learned about Sanborn maps 30 years ago when he was doing Phase One Environmental Site Assessments for clients. One of the steps in that process is to review the history of the property — using deeds, tax assessments, aerial photos, topographic maps, interviews, county documents and city directories.
As an environmental consultant, Molesevich knows how to assess risk. When clients are considering the purchase of a site for preservation or redevelopment or when a bank begins a real estate transaction, it’s imperative to dig deeply into a property’s history to discover what was there previously. This in-depth historical research can help determine potential issues that may arise due to prior uses.
Assessing risk isn’t a new concept for banks and insurance companies. Long before the digital age, companies would hire professional mapmakers to undertake the painstaking process of scouting out a town, street by street, block by block, for potential fire risks, for example. One such company was Sanborn Map Company, which specialized in assessing fire risk for insurance companies from 1885-1929.
Each Sanborn map is a detailed work of art and a historical time capsule — containing colorful hand-drawn illustrations with painstaking detail. The maps identify buildings, railroads, train stations, coal breakers and collieries, businesses and industries, to name just a few.
Buildings are displayed in one of three colors — yellow for wood frame, red for brick, and green for stone. Some are two colors if they have a façade of a different material. The colors allow the viewer to immediately assess fire risk — an area with many yellow, wooden structures would be a greater risk than an area of all red, or brick, homes.
The maps also note the number of stories of each home, the type of roof, type of street lights (gas or electric), water mains and water lines including the size of the lines, automatic sprinklers and fire hydrants, and fire alarm boxes. All of these items, and many more, are noted on page one of each map in the Site Index and Key.
The maps even note businesses that do or do not have watchmen. Those that did not would pay a slightly higher insurance rate because fires would be reported less quickly and therefore structures were at a heightened risk.
Molesevich recalls using Sanborn maps before they were digitized, “I had to go to libraries, historical societies and county courthouses. But in the digital age, a lot of these were being scanned and preserved.”
To find Sanborn maps now, all one needs to do is Google “Penn State University Libraries Sanborn maps.” While not every Pennsylvania town has a Sanborn map, many do. Molesevich has given similar historical presentations on Mount Carmel, Sunbury, Northumberland, Selinsgrove, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, and Milton. He is open to investigating the maps for any local town, should a local historical group be willing to provide a sponsorship.
Molesevich said, “As a rule of thumb, if the town was formed 200 years ago and they had industry, there could be a Sanborn map. These started in the mid-to-late 1800s during the Industrial Revolution, before cameras, aerial photographs and other types of maps. They had to document potential fire risks.”
He explained the painstakingly slow process, “A surveyor would come and do this street by street with a crew and a tape measure.”
A town’s Sanborn map could be updated every few years, based on development and growth. Oftentimes, changes are evident on the map — white paper glued on top of areas where buildings have changed or have been removed.
For the talk in Shamokin, Mike will focus on the landmark buildings, including the Edison Electric Illuminating Company, Opera House and Railroad Depot.
Sanborn maps are one of his favorite maps to study, “They’re so clear and easy to read. The whole intent was to be able to look at it quickly and make a judgement of risk.”
For more information about the upcoming historical talk on May 4, call Lisa Knecht, Director NCCAH at 570-384-2444. Sanborn maps for many Pennsylvania towns can be found at https://libraries.psu.edu/about/collections/sanborn-fire-insurance-maps.