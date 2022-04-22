Most high school students are concerned with the right here and now, but Abby Parise is all about her history.
Not only is it her favorite subject, but her passions in life align with those in her familial history.
The legacy she comes from might give her the tools for success, but Parise is a hard worker, nonetheless.
“Abby is super hard working both in the classroom and on the track,” said her coach, Mike Stebila.
Selinsgrove sophomore Abby Parise is The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the week. This honor highlights students with an exceptional commitment to academics, athletics, and volunteerism.
Parise is a two-sport athlete, as she plays soccer in the fall.
“Track is so much different with regards to team play than soccer or basketball, but Abby still exhibits great team leadership for only a sophomore,” said Stebila.
Not only is Parise a standout leader at her age, but also a standout on the track.
According to Stebila, “She is a recent addition to our 4x400 team which has helped lower our season PR by 14 seconds in the past 2 weeks.”
Parise understands that hard work pays off.
“She is willing to do anything the team needs to be successful, Stebila said. “Abby only has one year of experience, but always offers to help lead the event workouts.”
Running runs in Parise’s family. She says her mom as well as several other family members were track athletes.
As for why she loves track, she said, “It’s really fast-paced and like, the adrenaline is always there. It’s just fun.”
At this time, Parise leads Selinsgrove in points scored. Her PR in high hurdles is 17.01 seconds, and in 300 hurdles it’s 50.6 seconds. As for long jump, she has reached a distance of 15-11.
This early in the season, she has already qualified for the district competition in each of these three events.
Outside of playing sports, Parise is no stranger to success. She qualified for the Future Business Leaders of America State competition. She won the regional competition in sales presentation. Additionally, she qualified for the Technology Student Association state competition.
Parise’s favorite class is World, American History, and Geography, or ‘WAG.’ She is in WAG Honors and English Honors.
“Right when I get home, it’s on to homework. But when we have meets, since we are out all night… I’ll just work extra hard that day in school to make sure I have most of I done,” she said.
Parise has a 94% GPA.
When she is not busy with schoolwork and practices, Parise makes time to give back.
“I’m in Key Club at school which is based around volunteering. I really enjoy it, because I know that I am a part of helping people,” Parise said.
Through Key Club, she has participated in a plethora of volunteer opportunities like food banks and street fairs.
Even though Parise is only a sophomore, she is already looking toward the future.
“I want to go to college, and as of right now, my goal is to be a teacher,” she said.
As a teacher, she would want to instruct middle or high school students.
“A lot of my family’s teachers, both my grandparents taught, and my mom is a teacher,” she said.
The same way she is staying in her family’s lane as a track athlete, she plans to carry on the baton with a career in teaching.