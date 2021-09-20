SELINSGROVE — The opening of the Hobby Lobby in Monroe Township is uncertain due to the nationwide shortage of building materials that is slowing renovations.
The national arts and crafts retailer has been renovating the former Weis grocery store for months but Margie Deppen, manager of the adjacent Susquehanna Valley Mall which owns the property, said construction delays at the 52,532-square-foot building are being caused by a shortage in materials.
"They finally got some of the concrete poured for the front lobby," Deppen said Monday.
Hobby Lobby announced last November it would be moving into the location and initial plans were to open by late summer.