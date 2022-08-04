Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.