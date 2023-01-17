The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE — Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 37 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 130-122 on Tuesday night.
The Bucks, playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the fourth consecutive game, shot 19-for-39 (49%) from 3-point range.
Fred Van Vleet led Toronto with 39 points. Gary Trent Jr. added 28 points and Pascal Siakam had 23.
Play got chippy and action was halted at 6:40 of the fourth quarter with Milwaukee leading 113-110 because of an altercation involving several players neat the Bucks’ basket. Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez was whistled for two technical fouls and ejected. Technicals were also called on Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby and Jamaal Magloire on the play. No foul shots were awarded.
Lopez scored 15 of his 19 points in the third quarter before being ejected.
Spurs 106, Nets 98
SAN ANTONIO — Keldon Johnson had a career-high 34 points and 10 rebounds, and San Antonio snapped a five-game skid with a win over Brooklyn.
Jeremy Sochan added 16 point for San Antonio.
Brooklyn lost its third straight. The Nets have dropped every game since Kevin Durant suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee. Kyrie Irving was a late scratch due to a sore right calf.