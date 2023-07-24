The Daily Item
Susquehanna University women’s basketball coach Gabby Holko will be a coach at the first annual NCAA College Basketball Academies beginning Friday in Memphis.
The academy will be held at the new Memphis Sports and Events Center in Memphis, Tennessee. The academy was organized by the NCAA, Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), and National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), with the women’s academy running from Friday to Monday.
Holko is entering her fifth year with the River Hawks basketball program.
“I am very excited to be selected to coach in the inaugural NCAA College Basketball Academy on the women’s basketball side,” Holko said. “It will be a great week to see some really talented players in Memphis! Seeing the NCAA and WBCA team up to get this going on the women’s side as it has happened on the men’s side just means our game is moving in the right direction. This is an amazing event for these prospective student-athletes to showcase their talent on a big-time stage.”
In addition to basketball training, skill development, and games, participants and their parents or chaperones will attend life skills courses about NCAA eligibility and compliance; the recruiting process; name, image and likeness opportunities; agents; the transfer portal; and the pathway to professional basketball opportunities.