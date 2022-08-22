SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — When Chase Link hit a home run during Hollidaysburg’s second game at the Little League World Series, manager Jim McGough said it was something that benefited the entire team.
Link is the Hollidaysburg team’s heart and soul, the engine that powers the machine. When he’s not celebrating with teammates, he interacts with fans and brings contagious energy to the game.
Link provided more of the same Monday, lifting a home run over the left field wall in the third inning. Hollidaysburg never looked back after the shot, defeating Massapequa, N.Y., 7-1 at Lamade Stadium.
“It was a huge spark,” McGough said of Link’s homer. “We had a runner at first and second, and then Chase (Link) stepped in and sent one to the moon.
“It energized the crowd. It energized the team. It was just awesome.”
The win advances Hollidaysburg to face Hagerstown, Indiana, in another elimination game today at 3 p.m.
Link finished 2-for-4 with two runs and five RBIs Monday.
“It was amazing being able to take the lead and go up by two,” Link said of his homer. “I know it started a spark for the team to score runs.”
Massapequa’s Rayn Huksloot opened the scoring in the second inning when he scored on a fielding error. Huksloot jumped on the second pitch of his at-bat for a double to left field. He advanced to third on a ground ball, and scored on a misplay at second base.
Link countered with his three-run shot in the top of the third to give Hollidaysburg the lead for good. He ripped the first pitch for a towering shot over the left-field wall.
“Pennsylvania coming in hot off their wins helped them,” Massapequa coach Roland Clark said. “It was nice that we scored first. The home run was a heartbreaker. He’s one of the players to watch throughout this World Series. The home runs have hurt us.”
In the bottom of the third, after two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases for Metro, McGough turned to Aspen Anderson to protect the lead. Anderson, who pitched a fantastic game against New England to keep Hollidaysburg alive Saturday, worked out of the jam.
“I was ready to strike some people out,” Anderson said.
Anderson fanned Michael Clark on four pitches to keep Hollidaysburg in front 3-1.
“They’ve been in these positions and have this stuff happen before,” McGough said. “We know the pitcher is going to deliver and the defense is behind him.”
Link and Caleb Detrick both had with hits in Hollidaysburg’s four-run fourth. Link lined a ball to the left field wall for a two-RBI single. Detrick pushed his ball to deep center to score two more on a double.
n Southeast 5, Great Lakes 2 (7 inn.)Nolensville, Tennessee, moved one win away from the United State championship game in extra innings in a game that began later than expected.
Weather created havoc on the sixth day of the Series, which pushed the starts of almost every game back.
The win advances the Southeast team into a game against Honolulu on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
The Southeast needed two comebacks to overtake the Great Lakes in the fifth for a 2-1 lead, and again in the top of the seventh after Hagerstown, Indiana, tied the game.
With the top of the order up to bat, Nolensville received a double from Jake Rhodes and a triple from Bo Daniel to help take a 5-2 lead on the Great Lakes.
From that point, it was Rhodes game to lose as he entered late to take down the heart of the Great Lakes lineup.
The Great Lakes got a jolt in the bottom of the sixth inning. Nolan Cheeseman went to the plate with the bases loaded, and tied the game with a hard ground ball up the middle to force extra innings.
West 6, Southwest 0
Jaron Lancaster drove in two runs with a homer and a double, and Cohen Sakamoto pitched four shutout innings to propel Honolulu in the Series.
Sakamoto, who hasn’t given up a hit in three appearances, got the nod to start and fanned two in the opening inning. He kept the Pearland, Texas, guessing throughout his time on the mound. He retired five straight batters at one point, retiring the side in the fourth to keep Honolulu in front.
Texas ended the no-hit bit when Kaiden Shelton chipped a ball into right field during the sixth inning after Sakamoto had been lifted.
Lancaster was able to connect with a double and put a runner into scoring position. The hit set the table for Daly Watson, who launched a ball over the left-field wall for a quick 2-0 lead for Honolulu. Lancaster came back in the third to hit a two-run home run.
The Southwest got its first baserunner in the second after Sakamoto fielded a slow grounder for the first out. He walked the next batter, but came back to strike out Corey Kahn on just three pitches.
Latin America 8, Japan 7 (11 innings)
Latin America wouldn’t go away, rallying to beat Japan for its first victory.
Dereck Alonzo erased a three-run Japan lead with a three-run home run to tie the game in the sixth inning.
Latin America then exchanged runs throughout the extra innings until it claimed a victory on a wild throw to home.
Ryo Ayabe hit a double and scored on a single from Takuto Tsuchiya. Japan would go on to add an insurance run to take a two-run lead on Latin America in extras.
It didn’t matter as Luis Garcia opened with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly was hit to center field. A second run scored to send the contest deeper into extra innings.
Asia-Pacific 6, Panama 0
Asia-Pacific showed first-year participant Panama what the Little League World Series was all about.
The bases were loaded in the third after three consecutive walks. A fielder’s choice brought the first run in and a wild pitch scored the second. The trouble continued for Panama as both Yi-Che and Li-Chen scored to put the Asia-Pacific up by four runs.
Two more runs were scored in the next innings as the Asia-Pacific quickly put the game out of reach.
Mexico 10, Canada 0
Mexico stopped Canada’s momentum with a no-hit win in the day’s nightcap.
Mexico scored six runs in the second inning off three hits and four walks to break open the game.
Mexico’s combination of David Zarate, Hernan Mireles, and Adonis Castill stitched together the no-hitter.