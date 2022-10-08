Staff and wire reports
WORCESTER, Mass. — Matthew Sluka accounted for four touchdowns and undefeated Holy Cross rolled to a 57-0 rout of winless Bucknell on Saturday.
The game was played at Polar Park, home of minor league baseball’s Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. The teams shared one sideline which was placed in the outfield.
Sluka was 10-of-17 passing for 183 yards and connected with Jalen Coker, Spencer Gilliam and Dominik Thomas for scores. Sluka added 72 yards rushing on 11 carries that included a 1-yard TD run. Jordan Fuller added 59 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
The FCS No. 10 Crusaders (6-0, 2-0 Patriot League), coached by Lourdes Regional graduate Bob Chesney Jr., had 31 first downs and put up 511 yards of offense, and have scored 30 or more points in each of its six wins.
Nick Semptimphelter threw for 60 yards and an interception for Bucknell (0-5, 0-2). Danny Meuser had 76 yards rushing.
It was the second consecutive year that Holy Cross has played its EBW Classic at the park. The Crusaders beat Colgate last season.
Fordham 40, Lehigh 28
BETHLEHEM — FCS passing leader Tim DeMorat threw for 499 yards and four touchdowns and Fordham overcame Lehigh in the second half for a 40-28 victory. DeMorat was 26 of 37 in going over 11,000 yards in his career. His single-game high is 503 yards, which came in a loss to Ohio this season.
Lehigh opened the game with 89-yard kickoff return by Jalen Burbage.
Gardner-Webb 58, Robert Morris 0
MOON TOWNSHIP — Bailey Fisher threw three touchdown passes, the Gardner-Webb defense allowed just 19 yards in the second half. Gardner-Webb led 20-0 at halftime after Fisher ran for a touchdown and completed 13 of 15 passes for 176 yards with two touchdowns.
Tray Luther caught six passes for 124 yards including a 69-yard touchdown and Narii Gaither had 96 rushing yards on eight carries, all before halftime. Robert Morris quarterbacks Zach Tanner and Corbin LaFrance combined to go 0-for-7 with an interception in the second half. The Colonials had eight yards rushing in the third quarter and 11 yards on the ground in the fourth.
Princeton 23, Lafayette 2
EASTON — Blake Stenstrom threw for 290 yards, Ryan Butler scored twice and Princeton stymied Lafayette.
After the two teams punted on their opening drives, the Tigers sealed the win with three consecutive touchdown drives. Butler scored on runs of 8 and 1 yard and Niko Vangarelli scored from the 1. On the point-after attempt following Butler’s second score, the Leopards’ Byron Johnson registered a defensive safety returning the blocked PAT for Lafayette’s only points.
Merrimack 28, Duquesne 21
PITTSBURGH — Victor Dawson ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns and Merrimack held off Duquesne.
Dawson scored on 9- and 18-yard runs as the Warriors scored 21 straight points to take a 28-14 lead late in the third quarter. The Dukes quickly answered with a 48-yard deep strike from Darius Perrantes down the left sideline to Abdul Janneh in the final minute of the quarter.
Joe Mischler and Perrantes each had a touchdown pass for the Dukes, who were 4 of 12 on third down, while Merrimack was successful on 11 of 15.
Penn 59, Georgetown 29
WASHINGTON — Aiden Sayin threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score and Pennsylvania pulled away in the third quarter.
Sayin connected with Malone Howley for a 9-yard touchdown before hitting Justin Cayenne for a 26-yard score and Pennsylvania (4-0) grabbed a 17-7 lead after one quarter.
Sayin and Sterling Stokes hooked up for a 7-yard touchdown to push the Quakers’ lead to 24-7 just 5 seconds into the second quarter.
Pierce Holley threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Dorrien Moultrie to get Georgetown (1-5) within 10 points at halftime and Mason Gudger opened the second half with a 94-yard kickoff-return touchdown to pull the Hoyas within 24-21.
From there, Trey Flowers had touchdown runs of 1 and 38 yards and Sayin had a 2-yard touchdown run and a 23-yard scoring strike to Rory Starkey Jr. as Penn took a 52-28 lead into the final quarter. Tysen Comizio’s 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter capped the scoring.