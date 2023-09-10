When I was a child, every fall, we used to go back through the mountains that run along the state line between southern West Virginia and Virginia — Catawba Mountain, to be exact — and we would visit a small Baptist church on the side of the mountain, the church of my paternal grandmother’s family.
We visited once a year. We’d get up early on a September Sunday morning and drive the hour or so from my grandmother’s in West Virginia into Virginia, go to worship and then stay for “dinner on the grounds.” Dinner (aka lunch) was some of the best of the area’s cooking from all the families that had come home for Homecoming at Catawba Valley Baptist Church. And oh, what a time we had visiting and eating, laughing and reconnecting — being reminded of familial connectedness all the while.
And not to be out-done by that experience, I also got to experience Homecoming at my grandmother’s in southern West Virginia (my mother’s home), too. It was the same design: warm welcoming worship, some great old hymns and lunch on the grounds with relatives and extended family reminding us again of our connectedness. I can still close my eyes and see and remember the taste of Aunt Bess’s caramel cake (white cake with about a half inch of caramel icing that I believe was akin to fudge), my grandmother’s fried chicken, my mother’s potato salad, my Aunt Edna’s homemade yeast rolls, and a bounty of things from the vegetable gardens of all my relatives and our neighbors.
Homecoming. What a great time! It marked the end of every summer in my childhood and a time I looked forward to, connecting and reconnecting with family. Maybe that is why I am so partial to celebrating Homecoming — even now — in the church I am honored to serve.
Oh, it’s a bit different, I’m sure. There aren’t as many blood relatives as there are friends and neighbors now, and as I get older, I am reminded of Jesus’ words from Matthew 12 about who is our family — who is welcome at homecoming. In Matthew 6 we read:
“While Jesus was speaking to the crowds, his mother and brothers stood outside trying to speak with him. Someone said to him, “Look, your mother and brothers are outside wanting to speak with you.” and Jesus replied, “Who is my mother? Who are my brothers?” He stretched out his hand toward his disciples and said, “Look, here are my mother and my brothers. Whoever does the will of my Father who is in Heaven is my brother, sister, and mother.”
The oddest thing happened in those moments, the definition of family for all of us, as followers of Christ, changed. I guess that’s why I get so excited about Homecoming now, because I realize whoever is there for Homecoming is family. We worship together, pray together, and sing together. We sit at the table and eat together, explore our connectedness together. It’s Homecoming. And I wonder, was it always this way and I just didn’t notice? I believe it was.
This year once again, I have encouraged members and friends to invite neighbors and even strangers if they believe they don’t already have a church home, to join us for Homecoming 2023 today. Just put the invite out there. Let them know they are welcome here and let the Holy do the rest.
I believe Homecoming 2023 needs to be a time of welcoming every neighbor, those easy to love and those maybe not so easy to love (or even approach, sometimes. Just love them and let them know they are family. No hoops to jump through, no restrictions on how they dress or whether they must have grown-up in church or voted a certain way or any means or forms of segregation or judgment. Just love them where they are.
Recently, our faith community had an opportunity to help a few families in the area who found themselves in the midst of a great tragedy. We didn’t know the family, only that they needed some help. We put the word out and did what we could to help. We couldn’t do everything, but between us and other faith communities, we all offered everything we could — no strings attached.
Last week, we heard that because of the help so many from faith communities had offered, those in need realized they had forgotten what it was like to be a part of a caring faith community — one that cared for all neighbors, even those you don’t know. Many in that family had not been to church in more than 30 years. And last Sunday, they returned to a church. Not out of obligation, but out of a desire to be part of a loving and kind community, something bigger than self and connecting them in a way they hadn’t felt connected in years. To this pastor, that is what Homecoming is about.
Whether you’ve been a part of a faith community all your life or you’re brand new to the community, coming for the first time — or returning after years — whatever the case may be, whatever journey you may be on — just come and be. Connect or reconnect. Be a part of something bigger than you that shares unconditional love and welcomes all.
Homecoming 2023 — that’s what it’s about. Neighbor helping neighbor, all just walking the journey home together. And I pray, no matter where you choose to go, that you are welcomed with open and loving arms, hearing the message we may have missed for years: “Welcome home.”