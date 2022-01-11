Homer A. “Fuzz” Yetter Jr., 65, of Mount Pleasant Mills, entered eternal rest Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Dec. 8, 1956, in Danville, a son of June F. Yetter and the late Homer A. Yetter Sr., who passed away on Jan. 17, 2018.
Homer was a 1974 graduate of Middleburg Joint High School. Early in life, he ran a small cafeteria in Duncansville. He worked at Wood-Mode Inc. in Kreamer where he was employed stocking shelves.
He was a member of St. Thomas Independent Brethren in Christ Church, Mount Pleasant Mills, the Fremont Fire Department, the Middleburg Ambulance, and the Richfield Fire Company and Ambulance. His greatest enjoyment was having fun and heckling his many friends and visitors.
Homer is survived by his mother, June; a brother, Larry Yetter and his wife Debra of Kreamer; two nieces, Shalea Smith and her husband Matthew Sr. of Mount Carmel and Kyla Yetter of Middleburg; a great-niece, Kira Vallati of Mount Carmel; two stepgreat-nephews, Matthew Smith Jr. of Mount Carmel and Andrew Hackenberg of Middleburg; and a stepgreat-niece, Rebecca Hackenberg of Richfield.
Homer was preceded in death by his father, Homer A. Yetter Sr.
Friends and family are invited to a viewing Thursday, Jan. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, with the Rev. Roger Womer officiating.
Interment will immediately follow the funeral service in Arbogast Cemetery.