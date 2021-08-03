Homer Clayton Gross, 74, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Homer was born Jan. 30, 1947, at Sunbury Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Hickory Corners.
Homer will be remembered for his love of life and his witty personality. He always had a smile and happiness no matter what else was happening in the world. He taught all of us in life to love the little things. Homer loved spending his time on his 4-wheeler, mowing grass for the church, and hunting at home or the cabin. He was the guardian angel of his neighbors. You would find him getting mail and the newspaper and visiting neighbors for coffee on his 4-wheeler.
He was a member of Middies Rod & Gun Club, Pillow Fire Company & Fire Police, Hickory Corners Fire Department, Herndon Fire Company, Dalmatia Fire Company & Fire Police, Dauphin County Fire Police Association and Pennsylvania Fire Police Association.
Homer is survived by his mother, Virginia Schroyer; sisters, Sheryl Gilligan and Ida Anderson; brothers, William Schroyer and wife Karen, Richard Schroyer and wife Veronica, and Henry Schroyer and wife Deneen of Marion, N.C.; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his aunt, Lois Wolfgang of Muncy.
Homer was preceded in death by his niece, Maryann Schroyer; nephews, Michael Anderson and Chase Gilligan; and brother-in-law, Bob Gilligan.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Stone Valley Church in Hickory Corners. A family celebration will be held from 9-11 a.m. We invite you to share your memories of Homer.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zion Stone Valley Cemetery Association or your favorite charity.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.