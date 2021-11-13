LEBANON — Carter Hoover turned opportunist by being where he needed to be.
Hoover’s goal from in front with 10:28 to play — after some quality play on the left flank by teammates Philip Permyashkin and Alfred Romano — proved to be the game-winner as Lewisburg held on for a 3-2 victory over Allentown Central Catholic in a PIAA Class 2A boys soccer quarterfinal Saturday evening.
Romano and Rudy Kristjanson-Gural also scored for Ben Kettlewell’s Green Dragons (19-1-1), who are trying to follow up their 2020 state title with a second straight state crown.
ACC (18-4-2) got a pair of goals from senior striker Maksym Komperda.
“They’re, by far, the best team we have played in two years,” Kettlewell said of ACC. “They stayed organized. They tried to do the right thing. They had the pieces, (including Komperda) up top, guys in the back, guys in the midfield, guys coming out of the back.
“They were good.”
Awaiting Kettlewell’s group in Tuesday’s state semifinals will be District 4 and Heartland Athletic Conference foe Midd-West.
Locked in a 2-2 tie after Komperda turned Pearce Wagner’s throw from the left touch into an equalizer at 59:14, the contest went back-and-forth until Hoover began to put himself in position.
While Permyashkin and Romano were working on the left wing, Hoover waited patiently for his opportunity. When it came, he struck.
“They played Phil the ball, and I saw him cut in and get around the defender,” Hoover recalled. “And then I saw Alfred, he was taking that first defender in and I was kind of left open. Phil then played it to Alfred and Alfred was able to turn easy.
“They kind of set me up for an easy tap-in. Obviously, Phil and Alfred were doing all the work and I was kind of right there … at the right place at the right time.”
Komperda provided the District 11 champions with their only lead at 16:02, unleashing a blast from the left wing that whistled past Lewisburg goalkeeper Anthony Burns and found the right side netting — just minutes after Burns punched out a Brandon Quinn corner.
Romano answered quickly at 19:00, to quell any chance of the Green Dragons falling behind by multiple goals. Lewisburg had a chance to take the lead into halftime, but Nick Passaniti slid a chance past the outside of the left post that kept the game even.
Kristjanson-Gural tucked a left-footed shot just under the crossbar early in the second half that gave Kettlewell’s bunch their first lead of the contest.
“Oh, my!” Hoover exclaimed. “In practice, he always hits those clean strikes, left or right foot, and I was just waiting for it. … I knew he was going to have a big goal in a big game, a banger like that … I was so happy for him. That was definitely a big confidence boost.
“Helped us get some momentum.”
Ben Scandone unleashed a similar blow with nearly 16 minutes gone in the second half, but the airborne Burns parried it over the crossbar. Nonetheless, ACC continued to grind until Komperda connected again at 19:14.
That set the stage for Hoover to move his team into the state semis for the third year in a row.
PIAA CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
At Cedar Crest H.S.
LEWISBURG 3, ALLENTOWN CENTRAL CATHOLIC 2
First half
ACC-Maksym Komperda, 16:02; L-Alfred Romano, 19:00.
Second half
L-Rudy Kristjanson-Gural, 42:37: ACC-Komperda (Pearce Wagner), 59:14; L-Carter Hoover (Romano), 69:32.
Shots on goal: L 5-4. Corners: ACC 3-1. Saves: Lewisburg 2 (Tony Burns); Allentown Central Catholic 2 (Ryan Yen).