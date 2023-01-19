Dad was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Dementia in the mid-1980s and he had to retire from his position as a physician at Laurelton Center. Mom was working as a Head Start nurse at the time and she became the main caretaker. Initially, Dad needed little help with daily activities like bathing and grooming, and as time wore on, he became more unsteady on his feet and began having mild hallucinations.
For example, I stopped at their house on my way home from work one day, and Mom and I were talking in the kitchen.
Dad slowly shuffled to the kitchen and asked “Who are the three gentlemen in the living room?”
Mom quickly replied, “Fred, there are no gentlemen in the living room!”
Dad smiled, looked at me and said, “She will believe they’re real when they start walking away with the house.”
Mom was not amused. Dad got progressively worse with his walking and needed more help with grooming and bathing, and Mom got to the point where she had to admit him to a local nursing home because she couldn’t continue working eight hours a day and come home to work more hours “watching” Dad to make sure he didn’t fall or to see if he needed help showering or changing clothes, etc.
Over the years, Mom shared her thoughts with my wife Linda and I about how many hours she spent driving to the nursing home daily and visiting with Dad and then going home to do laundry, general cleaning, etc. People familiar with dementia call it “The Long Goodbye” because it can take 10 or more years for a person to slowly lose their interest in doing anything. For Mom, it seemed like “the long goodbye” was becoming a never-ending story.
Dad died in 1993, and Mom began spending time with friends and going on trips with her niece. She was sad but I think relieved after 10 years of caregiving.
It’s all part of the “long goodbye.” It generally takes about 10 years from the time of diagnosis to the time of death.
Several years passed and Mom seemed to be more forgetful about her medications and other minor things and one day she told me she forgot to turn the oven off. That was followed by telling me that she wasn’t going to use her computer any more and she handed me her checkbook and said “you do this, I don’t want to do it.” She was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia and she agreed to go into an assisted living facility in Selinsgrove. Linda and I lived close-by, and I will never forget the day we had Mom down for supper and she just suddenly yelled and started crying.
I knelt by her chair and said “What’s wrong?”
She let out a wailing scream and said “I have dementia and I don’t like it!!” I cried, Linda cried and we hugged her and told her we would always be here whenever she wanted or needed us. It was also helpful that Linda’s aunt lived in a home close to the assisted living facility, and Mom was allowed to leave the facility and walk to the aunt’s house where they would have an afternoon scotch together.
Mom’s health and physical abilities began slowly deteriorating and she was moved to a nursing home, also in Selinsgrove. Linda and I would visit on a regular basis and take Mom from her room to the dining room where we could sit and chat about whatever she wanted to talk about. Over several visits, it became apparent that sometimes I was her son Bob, other times I was her brother Bob (she had a brother Bob), and one day when Linda and I were visiting, she thought I was her husband and Linda was my girlfriend. She looked at me and said “Who do you love the best?”
I quickly said “both of you, I love both of you the best!”
The most memorable day with Mom came about a week before she died. We went to our usual place in the dining room to chat and she smiled a big smile at us and said “You and Linda will be here next week, but I won’t.”
“Why Mom, where are you going?” I asked. I was stunned that she knew me as her son married to Linda.
“I’m going home,” she said with a beaming smile that seemed to light up the room.
We both knew exactly what she meant — she meant she was going to die and go to heaven or home. Mom was a very spiritual person but not church-goer. The very next day she lapsed into a coma and died exactly one week later. She left this life the way she lived it — on her terms. And I was proud of her. I was proud of both my parents for the way they raised four boys who went on to different but successful occupations.
This Old Codger deeply admires anyone who is faced with caring for someone with dementia. It takes a lot of patience and understanding in trying to meet the person where they are, meaning where their memory is at a particular time. It can be frustrating and maddening, and caregivers need to try and understand where the person’s mind is on any given day and to know that their job is sometimes very difficult and unappreciated. Calm patience is always a key to helping the person, but firm instruction is sometimes necessary to both direct and reassure. I sincerely hope this disease is cured in the near future, and if you read this column all the way to the end, I appreciate your indulgence in sharing a part of my life.
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.