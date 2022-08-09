Horace William Tweed, 92, of Mile Hill Road, Sunbury, passed away Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Horace was born Aug. 29, 1929, at home in Sunbury, a son to Raymond and Mary A. (Renninger) Tweed. On April 8, 1950, he married the former Beryl L. Kline, who survives.
He attended both Northumberland and Sunbury schools graduating as a Sunbury Owl from Sunbury High School, Class of 1947.
He started his employment at Baker’s Tire, Northumberland where Tom Baker encouraged him to confess his sins and accept Christ as his Savior at the Northumberland Baptist Church where he continued to search and serve God by attending Red Rock Church Camp as a teen. If church doors were open, Horace would attend including Lancaster Tabernacle Church on the Island, Otterbien and First Baptist of Sunbury, where he served as a Sunday school teacher, deacon and youth leader, the Independent Bible Church of Northumberland and lastly Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church, Sunbury.
He was later employed as a surveyor assistant on the Earthen Dike of the north end of Sunbury, the Sunbury Silk Mill, learned his trade at Shipman’s Tool and Die and retired from TRW, Danville, after 40 years of service. He held several offices with the TRW Old Guard Association.
He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America as a youth and later served as an adult leader. In 1957, he was admitted into the Order of the Arrow. His Indian name was Patient Observer.
He was a member of the Northumberland County Good News Club.
He was a life member for more than 74 years with the Americus Hose Company, Bloody Third Ward.
He was the oldest living past master of the Free & Accepted Masons Lodge No. 632, later Lodge No. 22, where he was a member for more than 68 years. He served in all offices and chaplain of the NCT Masonic Camping Club.
He was a member of a hunting camp with friends, Harold and Wilbur Wolfe and Glenn Gautsch.
With his family he enjoyed camping, family vacations to the beach, Florida winters at Camp Inn and Rainbow Resorts, Friday nights, eating and playing marble joker.
Horace wore many titles over the years: son, brother, husband, father, friend, but to those closest to him, just Pap. He was loyal and concerned for his family. He was outspoken when our country was spoken about. Most importantly he was true to his faith in Christ and would share his belief with anyone that would listen.
Throughout his lifetime he learned to be quite handy. If something broke he usually found a way to repair it or, on occasion, he would break it even further. Oh Well! Not one to be called lazy, Horace was always looking for something to do. Right up until the end he could be seen working around the house and yard. I can only hope there is a piece of lawn to mow in Heaven.
In addition to his wife of 72 years, Horace is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Gregory Wayne and Sandra (Kerstetter) Tweed and his daughter and son-in-law, Jodie L. and Gale A. Wenrich, all of Sunbury; grandchildren and spouses, Jeffrey and Tammy (Kwiterovich) Tweed, Angela and Matthew Willow, Abigale J. and Colin Fortnum, Alexander R. and Lauren (Peters) Wenrich, Alizabeth A. and David Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Austin, Nina and Leah Willow and Walter Fortnum; and his many nieces and nephews.
Horace was preceded in death by brothers, Glenn and Harold Tweed; and sisters, Ellen Purvis and Betty Inch.
Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, where a Masonic service will begin at 11 a.m. followed by funeral services officiated by Rev. Joshua Gibson.
The family will provide flowers. In lieu of flowers, donations in Horace’s memory can be made to the Good News Club of Northumberland County, 53 Blue Hill Road, Northumberland, PA 17857, or Outpost Missions, 11922 SE County Road 763, Arcadia, FL 34266.