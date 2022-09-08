The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins’ two-base error allowed Miami to tie the game in the ninth and Brian Anderson’s followed with an RBI single that sent the Marlins past Philadelphia 6-5 and snapped their nine-game losing streak on Thursday.
Philadelphia led 5-4 when Garrett Cooper led off the ninth with a double off David Robertson. Joey Wendle, who homered earlier, slapped a pitch down the line that Hoskins failed to snag, and the ball rolled into right field as pinch-runner Bryan De La Cruz scored.
Avisaíl García walked, and Anderson hit a go-ahead single to right.
Reds 4, Cubs 3
CHICAGO — Jonathan India hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth inning, and the Reds rallied for a victory over the Cubs.
Chicago was ahead 3-2 when Alejo Lopez’s liner off Mark Leiter Jr. slipped between rookie right fielder Seiya Suzuki and center fielder Rafael Ortega. The ball rolled to the wall for a triple, allowing Nick Senzel to score from first to tie it. Lopez trotted home when India lined a single to left, his third hit of the game.
Suzuki doubled and scored in the sixth and put Chicago in front with a solo shot in the eighth.
Alexis Diaz got five outs for the win. Ian Gibaut worked around a hit in the ninth for his first save.
Nationals 11, Cardinals 6
ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina homered twice on a day he paired with Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright to tie the major league record of 324 starts by a battery in a loss to the Nationals.
Alex Call had four hits and five RBIs for Washington, including a three-run homer off James Naile in the ninth.
Wainwright and Molina matched the mark set by Detroit’s Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan from 1963-67.
Brewers sweep Giants
MILWAUKEE — Garrett Mitchell hit an RBI double and the Brewers withstood Freddy Peralta’s early exit to beat the Giants 4-2 and complete a doubleheader sweep.
In the opening game, Corbin Burnes struck out 14 and allowed three hits in eight shutout innings in a 2-1 victory.
Peralta left the second game due to fatigue in his right shoulder after walking Tommy La Stella to lead off the third inning. The Brewers led 3-0 at the time.
The Brewers are at home for 20 of their last 26 games, a stretch that started with this doubleheader.
They’re hoping that schedule helps them go on a late surge as they attempt to chase down the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres for the NL’s final wild-card spots.
Burnes entered this doubleheader having allowed 17 earned runs in 21 innings over his last four starts. But he dominated the Giants and showcased the form that enabled him to win the NL Cy Young Award last season.
He struck out 10 or more batters for the ninth time this season to tie the Brewers’ single-season record set by Ben Sheets in 2004.
Burnes (10-6) also holds the franchise record for double-digit strikeout games with 21.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Twins 4, Yankees 3
NEW YORK — Since his surprise signing with the Twins this offseason for $35.1 million, Carlos Correa has been searching for a signature moment for the Twins.
Correa’s proven his worth as a defender and clubhouse leader, but offensively, his numbers haven’t quite merited that big salary, with just 17 home runs and 48 RBI heading into Thursday’s final game at Yankee Stadium.
But in the top of the eighth against the Yankees, the game tied with the Twins desperate to avoid a four-game sweep, Correa stepped up to the plate and sent an 81 mph slider into the left field stands, just out of the field enough to score himself and Jake Cave to give the Twins a late two-run advantage.
That helped the Twins improve to 69-67, 1 1⁄2 games out from Cleveland for the American League Central lead. The Yankees fell to 83-55, still atop the East division.