From Staff Reports
Hospice of Evangelical, a comprehensive program that assists patients and their families with physical, emotional, and spiritual needs that may accompany a life-limiting illness, was recently awarded the 5-Star rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
The rating is part of CMS’ Hospice Compare program that gathers data to assist families in choosing a hospice program for loved ones. The data is compiled from family and caregiver surveys.
The program measures eight key areas: communication with family, getting timely help, treating patients with respect, emotional and spiritual support, help for pain and symptoms, training family to care of the patient, willingness to recommend, and rating of the Hospice provider.
Hospice of Evangelical scored well in all categories, well above the national and state average, reaching 93 percent or higher in the areas of treating patients with respect, emotional and spiritual support, and willingness to recommend the program to others. In all other categories, Hospice received 80 percent or higher.
“We are extremely proud of the Hospice program and the care our team is able to provide to patients and their loved ones as they transition to needing hospice care,” said Kathy Paul, Director of Hospice of Evangelical.
“We are grateful to be part of their care and support system and strive to provide the highest quality of life.”
To learn more about Hospice of Evangelical and to gain guidance on when hospice care may be right for someone you love, visit www.EvanHospital.com/Hospice or call 570-522-2550.
About Evangelical Community Hospital
Evangelical Community Hospital is a non-profit organization that employs 1,900 individuals and has more than 170 employed and non-employed physicians on staff. The facility is licensed to accommodate 131 overnight patients in private rooms designed for healing, patient safety, and positive patient experience.
The Hospital provides a comprehensive array of services in both inpatient and outpatient settings and serves residents throughout the Central Susquehanna Valley, including those living in Snyder, Union, Northumberland, and Lycoming counties.