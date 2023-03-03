LEWISBURG — Hospice of Evangelical is introducing a new grief support program entitled “Let’s Talk About Grief.” The open-discussion-style sessions focus on defining grief, the grieving process, how to cope through the loss of a loved one, and how to be a support for those who are grieving through the lens of understanding and compassion.
The discussion will be led by Andrea Runkle, MSW, Social Worker and Bereavement Coordinator at Hospice of Evangelical.
For the convenience of participants, a choice of two sessions is available on March 22, from 9-11 a.m. or 5-7 p.m. at Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg.
The group sessions are for anyone age 18 and older who has experienced the loss of a loved one or is supporting someone through the grief process.
Registration is required and can be completed by calling Hospice of Evangelical at 570-522-2157.