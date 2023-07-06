LEWISBURG — Hospice of Evangelical seeks individuals who are looking for a rewarding volunteer experience where their efforts make a meaningful impact for patients and loved ones entering the end-of-life journey. Opportunities for direct family and patient interaction and/or Hospice program office support are available.
Interested individuals should apply and attend the Hospice of Evangelical volunteer trainings being held on Sept. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Hospice of Evangelical building, 235 Hospital Drive.
During the required, two-day training, various speakers will present all aspects of hospice care and allow interested individuals the time they need to ask questions and get answers related to care and services provided. The sessions are for anyone interested in becoming a hospice volunteer.
Hospice volunteers do not need to have experience in healthcare, just a caring heart and a desire to make a difference for people with life-limiting illnesses and their families.
Volunteers provide both direct patient support and behind-the-scenes assistance. They can lend direct support to patients and their families by providing respite, visiting, listening, and running errands. Those who prefer less-direct patient care duties provide bereavement services to caregivers — such as regular calls to those who have experienced a loss, administrative assistance in the Hospice office, support at special events and more.
Volunteer training sign-up is happening immediately through the beginning of September. For more information on what it means to be a hospice volunteer and to sign up for the training session, call 570-522-2955 to speak to the volunteer liaison at Hospice of Evangelical. For more information about Hospice of Evangelical, visit online at: evanhospital.com/hospice