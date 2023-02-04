The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna women’s basketball team shot nearly 60 percent from the field in a dominating win over Drew.
Freshman Julia Roth hit 11-of-12 shots from the field on her way to a career-high 25 points for the River Hawks. Senior teammate Kaitlyn Lynch hit three 3-pointers among her 23 points as SU raced out to an early lead and never looked back.
The River Hawks (8-14, 3-7 Landmark) scored a season-high 85 points, cruising to the win. Drew is now 15-6 overall, 5-5 in the league.
Susquehanna scored at least 22 points in each of the first three quarters, scoring more points in the first quarter (22) than the Rangers scored in the first half (21).
Susquehanna raced out to a 22-13 lead after one, then outscored Drew 23-8 in the second quarter. In that second 10-minute window, SU hit 8-of-13 shots (61.5 percent) while limited Drew to just 11.1 percent shooting (2-of-18). SU made five of its eight 3s in that quarter.
In addition to her game-high 25 points, Roth handed out three assists. Lynch grabbed five boards. Olivia Brandt had a dozen points, five rebounds and three assists. Julia Pinckert was held scoreless in 34 points — she only attempted three shots — but led SU with eight boards and nine assists.
Susquehanna had assists on 28 of 34 made field goals in the rout.
Susquehanna 85, Drew 63
DREW (15-6, 5-5) 63
Morgan 2-9 0-0 4; Mann 1-7 0-0 2; Alberici 1-7 3-4 6; Meyers 8-22 6-9 22; Wojtowicz 3-7 3-6 12; Dobrich 0-0 0-0 0; B. Hezel 0-3 2-2 2; G. Hezel 0-1 0-0 0; Lalo 1-1 2-2 5; Beyer 0-2 0-0 0; Pica 2-3 1-1 5; Wood 2-2 0-0 5; Antin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-64 17-24 63.
SUSQUEHANNA (8-14, 3-7) 85
Pinckert 0-3 0-0 0; Roth 11-12 3-4 25; Selvaggi 2-7 2-2 8; Lynch 9-12 2-2 23; Brandt 5-6 2-3 12; Miller 1-3 0-2 3; George 0-0 0-0 0; Hildebrandt 0-3 0-0 0; Schwabe 3-5 0-0 6; Sabol 0-0 0-0 0; Meehan 1-2 0-0 3; Dorsey 0-1 0-0 0; Klein 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 34-57 9-13 85.
Score by quarters
Drew 13 8 17 25 — 63
Susquehanna 22 23 23 17 — 85
3-point goals: Drew 6-24 (Morgan 0-3, Mann 0-3, Alberici 1-3; Meyers 0-5, Wojtowicz, 2-7; Lalo 1-1; Beyer 0-1, Wood 1-1), Susquehanna 8-20 (Pinckert 0-3, Selvaggi 2-5, Lynch 3-4; Miller 1-2, Hildenbrandt 0-2, Meehan 1-2, Klein 1-2). Rebounds: Drew 33 (Meyers 9), Susquehanna 38 (Pinckert 8). Assists: Drew 9 (B. Hezel, Alberici 2), Susxquehanna 28 (Pinckert 9). Total fouls: Drew 14, Susquehanna 19.